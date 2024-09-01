Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 182.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,812,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock remained flat at $58.77 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,271. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.