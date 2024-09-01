Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $99,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,534,000 after acquiring an additional 95,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 401,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average is $140.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.