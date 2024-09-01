The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,301,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,285. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

