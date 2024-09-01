Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Decreases By 26.5%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 889,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Get Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $173.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $175.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.