Sabal Trust CO Sells 373 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $565.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.56 and a 200 day moving average of $539.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

