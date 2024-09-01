Private Ocean LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 1.29% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Exchange Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000.

SUSB stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

