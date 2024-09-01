Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NLOP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.31. 175,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,924. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.