Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOPGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NLOP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NLOP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.31. 175,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,924. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.