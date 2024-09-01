JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBND stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. 56,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.