Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MetLife by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2,313.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MET opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

