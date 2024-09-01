Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $54,498,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 590,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after acquiring an additional 432,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $4,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 575,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,008. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

