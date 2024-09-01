Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 80,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

