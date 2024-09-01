Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

