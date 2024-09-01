Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,223 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,031. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

