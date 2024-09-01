Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,077 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,041,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 58,683 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 492,480 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

