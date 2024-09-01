Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,006,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

