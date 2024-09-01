Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. City State Bank increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. 205,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,527. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

