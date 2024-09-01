Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corteva by 392.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,539 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

