Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

