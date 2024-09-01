Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,294.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.99. 293,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $147.19.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

