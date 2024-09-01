Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $41,383,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.86. 153,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $318.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.30 and a 200-day moving average of $268.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.