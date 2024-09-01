Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.