Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $60.60. 41,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $561,195.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at $320,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,757 shares of company stock worth $1,165,177. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYBT. Stephens lifted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

