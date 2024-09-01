Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $566,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NOW opened at $855.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $857.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $791.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

