Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 19,691 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

