859 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

