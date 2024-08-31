True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.11

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

True Drinks Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

