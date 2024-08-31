The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 230,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.00. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

