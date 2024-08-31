Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0211

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Status has a total market cap of $82.27 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,186.60 or 1.00023820 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02072801 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $1,525,374.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

