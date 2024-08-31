Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Sprout Social worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,868. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $48,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,603. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.