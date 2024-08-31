SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 312,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 744,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

