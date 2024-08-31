Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $62.28 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Humana worth $62,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $158,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

