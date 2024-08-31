Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FBK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 115,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,974. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $128.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

