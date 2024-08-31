Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Centerspace worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Centerspace by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Centerspace by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.3 %

CSR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 157,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.57.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

