Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Delek US worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,603. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

