Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of THG traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $147.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

