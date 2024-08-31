Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,897 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of United Community Banks worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 438.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $27.83. 774,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.90. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

