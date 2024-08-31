Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Papa Johns International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Papa Johns International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. 745,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

