Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $264,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Novartis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 902,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

