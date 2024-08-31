Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 221,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 126,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Niobay Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

