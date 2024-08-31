Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,219.90

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,219.90 ($16.09) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.17), with a volume of 35505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.69).

Nichols Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £412.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,215.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,098.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,037.68.

Nichols Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 69.70 ($0.92) dividend. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $15.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 6.97%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,078.43%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

