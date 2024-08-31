MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.11

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.11 and last traded at $149.56, with a volume of 3419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.18.
MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -133.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a positive return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MTU Aero Engines
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.