Monero (XMR) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $169.50 or 0.00286444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $80.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,172.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00549833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00111081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00072073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.