Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $53.74 million and approximately $370,574.46 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

