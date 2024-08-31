IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Cap of $426.29 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. IOTA has a market cap of $426.29 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.