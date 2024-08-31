Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock worth $26,281,657 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.46 on Friday, reaching $492.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

