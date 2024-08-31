Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.34). Approximately 2,108,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,273,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.56).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £883.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2,147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.75.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

