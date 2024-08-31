Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,901,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the July 31st total of 2,350,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,000.3 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

