Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,901,600 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the July 31st total of 2,350,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,000.3 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.75.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
