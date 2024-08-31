Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Up 2.9%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 129,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 413,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $942.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Embecta by 40.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Embecta by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

