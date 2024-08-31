DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Short Interest Up 114.3% in August

DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DT Cloud Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DYCQ remained flat at $10.28 during trading hours on Friday. DT Cloud Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Cloud Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYCQ. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

