Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,610 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE DELL traded up $4.80 on Friday, hitting $115.54. 33,415,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372,304. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.